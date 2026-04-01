Listen Live
Close
Music

Family Friendly, Free, and Not Far From Home

Published on April 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets

Get ready for a beautiful Sunday night in the park that feels like summer in April. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is returning to Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill with a free outdoor concert on Sunday, April 19 at 6 p.m. It’s part of their beloved Concerts in the Park series and a chance to enjoy live orchestral music under the Atlanta sky.

Bring a blanket or low‑back chair and pack a picnic to share with friends or family. Arrive early if you want a good spot on the lawn. You’ll hear a live program that celebrates America’s music and history, and it will include works by composers like John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, Florence Price, and Mozart — a mix that feels familiar and uplifting for a cozy community evening.

Related Stories

Food trucks will be on site, and beverages will be available for purchase. It’s a lovely way to connect with culture, relax, and make memories — all without spending a dime.

Family Friendly, Free, and Not Far From Home was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close