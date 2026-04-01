Get ready for a beautiful Sunday night in the park that feels like summer in April. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is returning to Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill with a free outdoor concert on Sunday, April 19 at 6 p.m. It’s part of their beloved Concerts in the Park series and a chance to enjoy live orchestral music under the Atlanta sky.

Bring a blanket or low‑back chair and pack a picnic to share with friends or family. Arrive early if you want a good spot on the lawn. You’ll hear a live program that celebrates America’s music and history, and it will include works by composers like John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, Florence Price, and Mozart — a mix that feels familiar and uplifting for a cozy community evening.

Food trucks will be on site, and beverages will be available for purchase. It’s a lovely way to connect with culture, relax, and make memories — all without spending a dime.

Family Friendly, Free, and Not Far From Home was originally published on majicatl.com