Getting around Atlanta just got a little easier. MARTA has launched its new Better Breeze payment system, and it is designed to make your commute feel more simple and flexible from the start.

The new system rolled out on March 28 and brings a fresh approach to paying your fare. You can now tap your debit card, credit card, or mobile wallet right at the gate. No extra steps and no need to reload a card before you go. If you prefer a physical card, new Breeze cards are also available along with an updated mobile app to manage everything in one place.

There is a transition period through May 2, so you still have time to adjust. During this window, both the old and new systems will work side by side. You can use your current Breeze card, but you cannot add more money to it. Riders will also notice new machines, updated gates, and some temporary station changes while upgrades continue.

This update is all about giving you more control over how you move through the city. Whether you ride every day or just now and then, the goal is to make each trip feel a little more seamless and a lot less stressful.

MARTA Introduces a Smoother Way to Ride Across Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com