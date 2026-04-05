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OJ Da Juiceman Out Of Jail, Manager Promises New Music

OJ Da Juiceman Out Of Jail, Manager Promises New Music On The Way

OJ Da Juiceman was arrested in March on charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer in Georgia.

Published on April 5, 2026
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OJ Da Juiceman found himself battling a legal matter last month that landed him behind bars, but now, the “Make tha Trap Say Aye” artist is free. According to OJ Da Juiceman’s manager, the veteran rapper is prepping new music to be released soon.

TMZ reports that OJ da Juiceman, real name Otis Whitfield Williams Jr., first ran afoul of the law back in March after he was witnessed in Georgia weaving in and out of traffic and allegedly pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer. The state trooper said that OJ pointed a firearm at him several times as he drove on the highway.

OJ’s manager, Rueben Wood, told TMZ that his artist was crafting new tunes ahead of his arrest last month and has intentions on hitting the road. The 44-year-old rapper recently suffered a health scare while in custody, connected to his Type I diabetes. Wood added that OJ can now get insulin injections to manage his condition.

OJ Da Juiceman is facing several charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer. A woman handed in an affidavit, alleging that OJ was not driving the car during the time of the incident and arrest.

Photo: Getty

OJ Da Juiceman Out Of Jail, Manager Promises New Music On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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