How small design tweaks can enhance the overall restaurant experience

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The ultimate restaurant experience isn’t just about good food, as you want your customers to feel comfortable in the space. To create such an environment where people want to return, make simple design upgrades by adding natural materials, including plants, local art, thoughtful furniture arrangement, and showcasing your kitchen.

According to Colloco, restaurant profits increased by 15-30% just from strategic menu design. In other words, understanding how to display your food on the menu and during the cooking process can improve customer anticipation while they wait in a comfortable setting.

How Does Design Affect the Restaurant Experience?

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Have you ever noticed that fast food places use bright colors in their decor? That’s no accident, as color theory shows that warmer colors like red and orange can induce hunger. However, if you want to create a more intimate, relaxing vibe, use blues and earthy colors.

Keep things classy and modern by using more neutral palettes and spicing them up with bold, selective colors to highlight various features. Adjustable lighting also provides atmosphere enhancement.

Operational Upgrades

Consider including customers in the process by creating an open kitchen. Seeing the food being prepped provides an experiential element that can be fun and builds trust in those worried about food safety.

Don’t lose out by only offering sit-down services or not clearly stating take-out capabilities. Designing your space to have dedicated pick-up lanes for to-go and delivery has helped brands meet increasing consumer demand, especially from Generation Z and millennials.

What Small Restaurant Design Changes Can I Make with Furniture?

If space permits, create an assortment of built-in seating with small round tables and multi-functional furniture, like Ottomans and benches with under-seat storage. Flexible pieces such as modular couches, folding tables, or stackable chairs make it easier to expand and adjust your floor plan to accommodate larger groups or provide outdoor seating during nicer weather. Create seating zones by using open shelves, plants, and screens.

What Are Some Green Restaurant Decor Tips?

Consider using tall plants as dividers in larger spaces, which reduces the need for permanent walls. You can maintain a consistent look and ease up maintenance by combining high-quality artificial plants with live ones.

Enhance your natural decor with themed artwork featuring landscapes, seascapes, and animals. Natural materials such as wool and wood can help create a cozy and peaceful restaurant experience that makes people feel at home while dining.

Where Does Technology Fit in Restaurant Design?

Start by using technology to analyze your sales data to figure out what your highest profit margins are, and use that information to curate your menus. From there, make adjustments with a menu creator. Interactive kiosks, table QR codes, and waiter tablets can make dining interactive, while creating faster and error-free ordering.

Dining Experience Improvement Only Takes a Few Steps

A well-thought-out design can add to a restaurant experience that’ll have customers coming back for more. After all, when people take time to eat outside the home, they want to do so in a space they can feel comfortable enough to relax, and the seating, ease of ordering, lighting, and overall ambience play a role in that.

If you’re hungry for more food content, review our website for other engaging guides.