Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West dropped his latest project, BULLY, about a week ago, and now the numbers are in.

According to Billboard, the Chicago rapper’s new album landed on the Billboard 200 after moving 152K album units in its first week. Of those units, 96K came from streaming, while 56K came from pure album sales.

The numbers mark a bounce-back for Ye compared to his last two releases. The first installment of Vultures 1 moved 148K units in its first week, while Vultures 2 sold 107K.

Ye’s latest project has drawn mixed reactions. Some fans are praising the album, calling it a work of art.

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“Just finished listening to the new Kanye West album, BULLY. Currently lost for words, man, crying real tears bro, this is quite possibly, quite literally, sincerely, the best possible music I have ever heard. My ears are truly blessed after this work of art.”



While others aren’t Mr. West’s newest offering, for example, Pitchfork gave it a 3.4 rating.

Outside of the first-week numbers, the College Dropout rapper has also been making headlines after being announced as a headliner for Wireless Festival 2026.

Following the announcement, Pepsi reportedly withdrew its sponsorship from the festival, according to USA Today. There hasn’t been official confirmation that the decision was tied to Kanye and his past controversial statements, but the move came just days after he was revealed as a headliner.

Despite the mixed reviews and surrounding headlines, BULLY’s strong first-week performance shows Ye still has the world’s attention.

Kanye West Album 'BULLY' First-Week Sales Have Been Announced was originally published on hiphopwired.com