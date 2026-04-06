You've Gotta SEE This Recall!

A Recall You Should Know About

A new recall is putting millions of eye drop users on alert across the country.

More than three million bottles of over the counter eye drops are being pulled from shelves. The issue comes down to safety concerns about how the products were made.

The recall affects products sold at major stores like CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger. That means many households could have them sitting in a medicine cabinet right now.

What Caused the Recall

The manufacturer, K.C. Pharmaceuticals, issued the recall after concerns about sterility. In simple terms, the company cannot confirm the drops are free from contamination.

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That matters because anything used in the eye needs to be completely clean. Even a small issue can lead to irritation or infection.

The FDA labeled this as a Class II recall. That means the risk of serious harm is low, but not something to ignore.

What Products Are Affected

The recall covers several types of eye drops, including formulas for dry eyes and irritation relief.

These products were sold under different store brands, not just one name. That can make them harder to spot at first glance.

Most of the recalled bottles share similar sizes and may have expiration dates later this year. Checking labels carefully is key.

What You Should Do Next

If you have eye drops at home, take a moment to check the label and packaging. Look for lot numbers and expiration dates that match recall notices.

Health experts suggest stopping use right away if your product is on the list. You can return it to the store or dispose of it safely.

If you notice redness, pain, or vision changes, reach out to a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

A Quick Reminder for Everyday Care

Moments like this remind us how important it is to stay aware of what we use daily.

Eye care products seem small, but they play a big role in comfort and health. Taking a quick look at your medicine cabinet today can give you peace of mind tomorrow.

You've Gotta SEE This Recall! was originally published on majicatl.com