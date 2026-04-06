A New Summer Spot Is On the Way

Metro Atlanta is getting a brand new water park just in time for summer.

Leaders in Henry County are preparing to open a large aquatic center in early June. The space is designed to bring families together and offer something for every age.

If you have been looking for a fresh way to cool off, this might be the spot to watch.

What You Can Expect

This is not your average neighborhood pool. The new park features a 30 foot slide tower with several slide options.

Visitors can also enjoy a lazy river, a wave rider, and a kid friendly splash area. There is even a mat racer slide that lets multiple people ride at once.

For those who want a calmer vibe, the park includes lap pools and spaces designed for relaxation and low impact workouts.

Fun for the Whole Family

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The space was built with variety in mind. Kids can play safely in shallow water zones while adults enjoy more active attractions.

There is also an indoor competition pool with seating for events and swim meets. That means the center will serve both families and athletes year round.

It feels like a place where you can spend the whole day without getting bored.

More Than Just a Water Park

This new addition brings more than fun. Local leaders expect it to boost tourism and create new community opportunities.

It also gives families another option close to home instead of traveling far for a weekend getaway.

With summer heat around the corner, having a fresh space like this could not come at a better time.

A Local Gem in the Making

Atlanta already has spots like Six Flags White Water, but this new center offers a more modern and community focused experience.

It feels like a reminder that sometimes the best plans are right in your backyard.

Whether you go for the slides or just to relax, this new water park is shaping up to be a must visit this season.

Just in Time for an ATL Summer! was originally published on majicatl.com