Eye discharge disrupting your day? Specialists explain safe steps for relief at home

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Eye discharge can be annoying to deal with, but a few tips can help you manage it at home. You should maintain proper eye hygiene daily, use warm compresses to loosen discharge, avoid irritants, reduce eye strain, and know when to seek medical attention.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that globally, at least 2.2 billion people have near or distance vision impairment. While eye discharge usually isn’t a cause for concern, it can still be irritating, and you don’t want it to develop into something more serious that can actually impair your eyesight.

Below are key tips for optimal eye health, so discharge doesn’t bother you.

Maintain Proper Eye Hygiene Daily

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There are many causes of eye discharge, but one of the most effective ways to decrease or eliminate it is to keep the eye area clean. Always wash your hands before and after touching your eyes to avoid introducing bacteria.

You can use a clean, damp cloth, sterile cotton pads, or get eyelid wipes here to wipe away discharge. Always wipe from the inner corner outward, and always use a fresh pad for each wipe to prevent spreading irritation or infection.

Avoid rubbing your eyes, and if you wear makeup, remove it thoroughly each night. You may also need to replace older products that may harbor bacteria.

Can Warm Compresses Help?

Applying a warm compress is a simple yet highly effective eye discharge treatment. The warmth can help soften and loosen dried discharge, and it can also help unclog blocked tear ducts.

Here are the steps:

Soak a clean cloth in warm (not hot) water

Wring the cloth out

Gently place it over your closed eyelids for several minutes

Repeat this process a few times a day, using a clean cloth each time.

Avoid Irritants and Reduce Eye Strain

Environmental and lifestyle factors can contribute to increased eye discharge, so minimizing irritants is essential. You should limit your exposure to:

Smoke

Dust

Allergens

Consider using an air purifier if the indoor air quality is poor.

Those who spend long hours on screens should follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Since dry eyes can lead to excess discharge, this exercise can reduce strain and dryness and provide relief.

If you’re out in windy or dusty conditions, wearing protective eyewear can also help.

When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

Home remedies for eye discharge can be effective, but they don’t always work. You may need professional care if the discharge is thick, yellow, or green. Additional warning signs include:

Significant redness

Swelling

Pain

Vision changes

The above symptoms indicate an infection, and this requires medical treatment. If your symptoms last several days and don’t improve, you should also consider medical care at this point.

Don’t self-medicate with leftover prescriptions or over-the-counter drops without proper guidance.

Take Care of Eye Discharge Effectively

Eye discharge naturally occurs to protect our eyes, but sometimes, we produce an excess of it. You can use several home remedies to treat it, but if you notice concerning symptoms, don’t hesitate to contact your doctor for further instruction and possible evaluation.

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