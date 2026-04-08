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Persons of Interest Identified in Piedmont Park Shooting

Persons of Interest Identified in Piedmont Park Shooting Incident

Published on April 8, 2026
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Piedmont Park Shooting 4/4/26 - Persons of Interest
Source: Atlanta Police

Atlanta police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three persons of interest connected to the tragic shooting of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson at Piedmont Park on Saturday night. The incident, which also left a 15-year-old girl injured, occurred around 9 p.m. on April 4, 2026, at the park’s west end, away from a permitted 404 Day festival that had concluded earlier in the evening.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the individuals, believing they may hold valuable information about the shooting. The victims are thought to have been innocent bystanders during the unpermitted gathering where the violence erupted.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or via the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, and police are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident or the individuals in the photos to come forward.

Persons of Interest Identified in Piedmont Park Shooting Incident was originally published on majicatl.com

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