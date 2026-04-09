Scrappy Opens Up About Family, Reality TV, & Atlanta

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Lil Scrappy Talks Fatherhood, Exes, and Atlanta Culture

Lil Scrappy recently sat down with The Morning Hustle to drop some serious gems, and he held nothing back. From navigating the complexities of co-parenting to celebrating Atlanta’s unique cultural impact, the reality star and rapper gave the community a raw look into his current journey.

Moving Forward with Co-Parenting

When it comes to relationships, Scrappy is keeping things focused on the future. He made it clear he is officially done “spinning the block” with his exes. Instead, he is putting all his energy into healthy co-parenting. He shared updates on his dynamic with Bambi, Erica, and his newest child’s mother, Shakira. He emphasized how much he appreciates the women in his life linking up to keep the family unit strong. Empowering his kids to feel connected under a united front remains his top priority.



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An ATL Father

A massive milestone hit the family recently as his oldest daughter, Imani, turned 21. Scrappy reflected on his active fatherhood journey, crediting his own upbringing for his hands-on approach. You cannot talk to Scrappy without talking about the A. He passionately defended Atlanta’s vibrant culture, specifically calling out people from other cities for hating on the community. He proudly backed the recent Magic City and Hawks collaboration, reminding listeners that the city’s entertainment venues are deeply woven into its musical and cultural fabric.

Bringing the Heat with “Smacking”

Music remains at the core of his hustle. Scrappy promoted his energetic new single, “Smacking.” He revealed that the music video actually features some of his exes. It is a bold move that shows personal growth, unity, and a clear focus on elevating his craft.

Scrappy continues to evolve while staying culturally connected to his roots. Listen to the full Morning Hustle broadcast to catch all the exclusive stories.

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Scrappy Opens Up About Family, Reality TV, & Atlanta was originally published on themorninghustle.com