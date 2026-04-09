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Rich Aunties & Uncles: Latto Flexes Baby Shower Gifts

Rich Aunties & Uncles: Latto Flexes Baby Shower Gifts

Latto recently had her baby shower, and let’s just say her friends and family did their big one.

Published on April 9, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Latto's Paper Magazine Cover Celebration
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Latto recently had her baby shower, and let’s just say her friends and family did their big one.

The Georgia Peach took to Instagram to flex some of the gifts she received, showing love to some of the people who celebrated her big day. Sexyy Red, G Herbo, Usher, T.I. and ore all sent present to help welcome the rapper’s first child.

Some of the standout gifts included a Gucci bag from Sexyy Red, jewelry from G Herbo, and luxury items from Neiman Marcus from T.I. and Tiny Harris.

While preparing for motherhood, Latto is also in album mode. The rapper recently announced that her new project Big Mama is expected to drop May 29. She kicked off her rollout last month with the first single from the album, “Business & Personal.”

The Put It On Da Floor rapper also used the album announcement to hard-launch her pregnancy. On March 19, Big Latto uploaded a teaser video to social media hinting a big reveal, leaving fans debating whether it would be a pregnancy announcement or new music news.

Turns out, it was both.

Althought Latto has never fully confirmed that 21 Savage is her boo, the internet has been busy playing detective. In the “Business & Personal” video, a man’s hand appears on Latto’s stomach at one point, and fans quickly noticed tattoos that look similar to ones on Big 4L’s hand. 

Baby announcement gifts that were gifts that were reportedly sent out also allegedly featured both Latto and 21 Savage’s government names, adding even more fuel to the rumors. 

Either way, between the baby on the way and a new album dropping soon, it looks like Big Mama has plenty to celebrate.

Rich Aunties & Uncles: Latto Flexes Baby Shower Gifts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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