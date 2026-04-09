One could be forgiven for assuming longtime superproducer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young has long since been a billionaire, but he just recently achieved the feat. Dr. Dre now joins JAŸ-Z on Forbes’ billionaires list, and shared his rise to financial prominence in a new feature.

Speaking with Forbes, Dr. Dre, 61, shared several quotes about his rise to fame, what he credits as being crucial to his success, and how he says he’s never chased the money while honing his talents.

From Forbes:

“I don’t chase money—I try to make the money chase me,” says Dre, who ranks No. 20 on our list of the Greatest Self-Made Americans. “I’ve always been able to bet on myself, and whatever I do and wherever I go, I know I have my talent with me.”

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The article explains that Dre’s massive Beats by Dre deal with Apple in 2014 was marred by Tyrese Gibson’s excitement in leaking the news prematurely. Still, the deal was enough to set the foundation for Dre’s impending wealth and ascension in the ranks of the most successful self-made artists in the world.

These days, Dre is still creating music, sketching ideas, and building up his gin brand, Still G.I.N., alongside his longtime musical collaborator, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Iovine, his Beats by Dre partner, investing in his vision.

Even with all his success, it appears that the hunger for more exists in Dr. Dre. That drive, however, is juxtaposed against Dre’s own limits in time.

“Who knows if something is gonna happen to make me come up with the best thing I’ve ever done in my life?” Dre said. “The exciting part is there’s the potential of that. It’s exciting and depressing at the same time because I know it’s there, and what if I don’t find it?”

Check out the full profile in Forbes on Dr. Dre here.

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Photo: Getty

Dr. Dre Named To Forbes Billionaires List, Shares His Rise To Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com