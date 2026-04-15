Your ULTIMATE Birthday Bash XXX Playlist
Get hype for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX concert with the Ultimate Birthday Bash XXX playlist. We’ve curated back-to-back bangers from the legends of Atlanta hip-hop—think T.I., Gucci Mane, and Goodie Mob—to get you in the mood for one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Whether you’re pre-gaming with the crew or hosting your own party, these iconic crunk and hip-hop anthems bring the energy and vibe straight from ATL to your speakers. Hit play, turn it up, and get ready to make unforgettable memories as you count down to the main event.
T.I. – Bring Em Out
T.I. – Let ‘Em Know
T.I. – Dope Boyz
Gucci Mane – Lemonade
Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her
Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl
2 Chainz – Birthday Song (feat. Kanye West)
2 Chainz – I’m Different
2 Chainz – No Lie (feat. Drake)
Waka Flocka Flame – Hard in da Paint
Waka Flocka Flame – No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale)
Waka Flocka Flame – Grove St. Party (feat. Kebo Gotti)
Soulja Boy – Crank That (Soulja Boy)
Soulja Boy – Turn My Swag On
Soulja Boy – Pretty Boy Swag
YK Niece – Goin On
YK Niece – Friend Do (Remix) (with Bellygang Kushington)
YK Niece – Take Me Thru Dere (with Metro Boomin, DJ Spinz, Quavo & Breskii)
Travis Porter – Make It Rain
Travis Porter – Bring It Back
Travis Porter – Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga)
D4L – Laffy Taffy
The Alliance ft. Fabo – Tattoo
D4L – Scotty
Pastor Troy – No Mo’ Play In GA
Pastor Troy – Vice Versa
Pastor Troy – Are We Cuttin’ (feat. Ms. Jade)
Kilo Ali – Nasty Dancer
Kilo Ali – Baby Baby
Kilo Ali – Love In Ya Mouth
Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker (feat. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz)
Ying Yang Twins – Whistle While You Twerk
Ying Yang Twins – Get Low (with Lil Jon)
Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy
Goodie Mob – Soul Food
Goodie Mob – They Don’t Dance No Mo’