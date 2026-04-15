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Papoose Sets the Record Straight on Claressa Shields Rumors

Trending on the Timeline: Papoose Sets the Record Straight on Claressa Shields Rumors

Papoose addresses rumors about his relationship with boxing champion Claressa Shields.

Published on April 15, 2026
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Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? If you missed the latest drop from DJ Misses on her “Trending on the Timeline” segment, grab your cup because the tea is piping hot. We know you have been scrolling, looking for the real conversations shaping our culture right now. When it comes to finding out who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it, there is only one place you need to be.

Papoose Clears the Air on Claressa Shields

Papoose sat down with Vlad TV to address the heavy rumors swirling around his personal life—a conversation that had everyone talking, from the group chat to the barbershop. Papoose and Remy Ma have long been held up as a power couple in hip-hop, celebrated for their loyalty, public support, and resilience through Remy’s legal challenges and her return to music. But in recent months, talk of their separation shook the culture. Folks wanted to know what really happened and who else might be involved.


RELATED STORY: Why You Lying? Remy Ma Calls Cap On Papoose’s Ghostwriting Claims In New Freestyle, Seemingly Takes Shots At Claressa Shields

RELATED STORY: Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

Rumors connected Papoose to Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic boxing champ who’s been making waves both in and out of the ring. During the Vlad TV interview, Papoose was pressed about the timeline—how and when he and Claressa actually linked up. He shared that they met for the first time at the Shakur Stevenson fight in New Jersey back in July 2024, stressing they only connected as acquaintances at a public event. He was quick to clarify that their post-fight interaction happened over DMs, with Claressa reaching out just to say it was nice to meet him. Still, Vlad kept pressing, asking about timestamps and whether the connection overlapped with his marriage. Papoose remained composed but sidestepped some specifics, fueling even more speculation online.

Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.

Trending on the Timeline: Papoose Sets the Record Straight on Claressa Shields Rumors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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