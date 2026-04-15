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Georgia Tech Invests $31.3 Million in Coca-Cola Property

Georgia Tech Invests $31.3 Million in Coca-Cola Property for Campus Expansion

Published on April 15, 2026
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The Georgia Institute of Technology is making a significant investment in its future and the surrounding community. University officials recently finalized an agreement to purchase a historic Coca-Cola property along North Avenue for $31.3 million. This landmark transaction secures vital space to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators right in the heart of Atlanta.

As reported by 11Alive, the planned acquisition includes a two-story brick building and a beautiful two-acre park adjacent to the campus. Coca-Cola has held these specific grounds since 1988. Now, this space will transition into a vibrant hub designed to serve a diverse and growing student body.

We see this campus expansion as a major step forward for local education and economic development. Georgia Tech plans to use the newly acquired space to dramatically increase its capacity for academic programs, groundbreaking research, and essential student needs. By creating more room for students to collaborate and learn, the university ensures it can support future enrollment growth while continuing to champion inclusive innovation within our community.

This land sale also celebrates a deep, long-standing relationship between two iconic Atlanta institutions. The Coca-Cola Company has maintained a presence near the Georgia Tech campus since 1920. Because of this historic bond, Coca-Cola chose to work directly with the university on the sale, knowing the property would be used to uplift and educate future generations.

As part of its long-term planning process, Georgia Tech will carefully evaluate exactly how the North Avenue site can best serve its students and the broader community. This deliberate approach ensures the new facilities will reflect the diverse needs of the people who live, study, and work in the area.

Ultimately, this $31.3 million investment is about more than just land. It represents a commitment to providing the resources necessary for students to thrive. By transforming this Coca-Cola property into an engine for research and academic excellence, Georgia Tech continues to empower our community and build a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone.

Georgia Tech Invests $31.3 Million in Coca-Cola Property for Campus Expansion was originally published on majicatl.com

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