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The Mandalorian and Grogu: May the 4th IMAX Special Look Event

Published on April 21, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
R1 Events
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Register now for your chance to win tickets to an exclusive Radio One Atlanta screening of The Mandalorian & Grogu. Be among the first to experience special footage on the big screen on Monday, May 4 at Regal Atlantic Station.

Seating is limited, so don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this unique fan event—enter today for your chance to win.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

As the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy this film follows the New Republic as they work to protect everything the Rebellion fought for. They have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu. Watch as they embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure.

THE MANDOLORIAN AND GROGU – Atlanta Fandango Footage Screening

Monday, May 4 (Check-in: 6:30PM)

Regal Atlantic Station, 261 19th St NW #1250AtlantaGA 30363

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