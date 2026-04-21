Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Meg Thee Stallion Wins $75K, Judge Says No Proof Of Harassment

Megan Thee Stallion Scores $75K In Court, Judge Says No Proof Of Ongoing Harassment

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle against blogger Milagro Cooper has taken unexpected turn. 

Published on April 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle against blogger Milagro Cooper has taken unexpected turn. 

After a jury awarded Meg $75,000 in damages, finding that Cooper inflicted emotional distress and engaged with deepfake pornographic content involving the rapper, the Houston rapper claims the harassment continued followed the verdict.

However, according to court filings, the judge found no additional evidence to support those claims. There was no indication that Cooper continued the alleged harassment, attended any of Megan’s concerts, or contacted her directly.

While the financial damages have already been awarded, the court declined to take further action regarding ongoing harassment. The judge noted that Megan’s concerns were based on the possibility of future incidents rather than verifiable evidence.

Outside the courtroom, Meg also experienced a health scare during her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Doctors later confirmed she was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.

“On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms,” a rep for the Houston rapper confirmed to Variety. “Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged, and is now resting.”

She returned to the stage shortly after recovering.

Megan Thee Stallion Scores $75K In Court, Judge Says No Proof Of Ongoing Harassment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania 42

IShowSpeed Steals Spotlight At WrestleMania 42, Puts Logan Paul Through A Table

Hip-Hop Wired
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close