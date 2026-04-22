Longtime Georgia Congressman David Scott Passes Away at 80

Scott spent 50 years in public service, championing inclusive representation and protecting farmers.

He secured funding for HBCUs and organized community programs to support his constituents.

Scott remained dedicated to public service until the end, introducing bipartisan legislation and outlining federal funding for local projects.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

David Scott, a longtime Georgia congressman and fierce advocate for our community, has died at the age of 80. His passing marks the end of nearly five decades of dedicated public service. He leaves behind a profound legacy of empowering voices across Georgia and the nation.

For 50 years, Scott worked to uplift those he served. Before his election to the U.S. Congress in 2002, he spent 28 years in the Georgia General Assembly. In Washington, he became a powerful voice for inclusive representation. As the former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, he fought tirelessly to protect farmers and agricultural workers.

He also championed legislation that directly impacted our community, securing vital funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and driving local community programs. For example, he hosted annual job fairs and organized free health screenings and foreclosure prevention events. Scott made sure to celebrate and support the people he represented. In addition, he understood the importance of community stability and helped thousands find resources to keep their homes during tough economic times.

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Even in his later years, Scott remained deeply connected to the work. He had recently filed paperwork to seek a 13th term in Congress. He continued to push for tailored solutions to real health problems. For instance, he recently introduced bipartisan legislation to raise awareness around endometriosis. This effort focused on increasing research, early diagnosis, and better treatment options for women affected by the condition. Furthermore, he outlined nearly $32 million in proposed federal funding to upgrade local water systems, public safety infrastructure, and health services in his district.

His dedication to public service earned him respect across the political spectrum, including from those who challenged him. Dr. Everton Blair, who was running to replace Scott in the upcoming primary, released a heartfelt statement. The statement was obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta and honored the late congressman’s impact.

“Today, politics fades and humanity remains,” Blair shared. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman David Scott. For more than two decades, he answered the call to serve the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District with dedication and conviction, and his legacy of public service spans a lifetime of leadership. A community grieves today, and we grieve alongside it. Our community will come together and build upon his legacy. May his family be surrounded by love, may his staff be held with gratitude, and may the people of this district find comfort in the knowledge that his service mattered.”

Congressman Scott leaves behind his wife, Alfredia, two daughters, and grandchildren. As we celebrate his life and remember his countless contributions, his lifelong commitment to uplifting others serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of genuine community engagement.

Longtime Georgia Congressman David Scott Passes Away at 80 was originally published on majicatl.com