Atlanta Weekend Plans: Festivals, Music and Spring Fun Across the City

Diverse outdoor festivals showcase Atlanta's culture, creativity, and community spirit.

Lively music venues and nightlife offer something for every taste across the city.

Relaxed neighborhood events like home tours and car-free streets provide a slower-paced experience.

Metro Atlanta is full of energy this weekend with outdoor festivals, live music, cultural events, and family friendly activities. Spring weather brings people outside, and the city answers with something happening in nearly every direction. From big park festivals to neighborhood gatherings, you can build a full weekend without leaving town.

Many of the events highlight Atlanta’s culture, creativity, and community pride. You will also find food vendors, local art, and live performances that make it easy to spend a few hours or the whole day out. Whether you are planning time with friends or a solo reset, there are plenty of options to choose from.



SweetWater 420 Fest at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park

One of the biggest weekend events is SweetWater 420 Fest, running April 17 through April 18. The festival brings national music acts, local food, and craft beer together in a large outdoor setting. Expect crowds, good music, and a lively atmosphere.



Atlanta Streets Alive on Peachtree Street

Atlanta Streets Alive returns on Sunday, April 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Peachtree Street closes to cars and opens for walking, biking, skating, and community activities. It is one of the easiest ways to enjoy downtown in a relaxed, open way.



Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour

The Historic Druid Hills tour runs April 17 through April 19. Visitors get access to private homes and gardens across one of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods. It is a slower paced option for anyone who enjoys architecture, design, and outdoor beauty.



Big Shanty Festival in Kennesaw

The Big Shanty Festival takes place April 18 and April 19 in downtown Kennesaw. It features more than 150 arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food booths, and family activities. It is a full day experience with something for all ages.



Concerts and Nightlife Across the City

Several venues across Atlanta host live music all weekend. From large arena shows to smaller club performances, the city offers everything from R and B to rock and hip hop. Popular spots include downtown venues and Buckhead theaters.



Weekend Events in Chronological Order

Friday April 17

SweetWater 420 Fest begins at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park

Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour begins

Live concerts and club shows across Atlanta venues

Saturday April 18

SweetWater 420 Fest continues

Big Shanty Festival opens in Kennesaw

Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour continues

Local concerts and nightlife events across the city

Sunday April 19

SweetWater 420 Fest final day

Atlanta Streets Alive on Peachtree Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Shanty Festival continues

Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour concludes



Atlanta makes it easy to mix culture, music, food, and outdoor time in one weekend. Whether you want a high energy festival or a relaxed walk through the city, there is something happening that fits your pace

Atlanta Weekend Plans: Festivals, Music and Spring Fun Across the City was originally published on majicatl.com