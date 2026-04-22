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Festivals, Music and Spring Fun Across the City

Atlanta Weekend Plans: Festivals, Music and Spring Fun Across the City

Published on April 22, 2026
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  • Diverse outdoor festivals showcase Atlanta's culture, creativity, and community spirit.
  • Lively music venues and nightlife offer something for every taste across the city.
  • Relaxed neighborhood events like home tours and car-free streets provide a slower-paced experience.

Metro Atlanta is full of energy this weekend with outdoor festivals, live music, cultural events, and family friendly activities. Spring weather brings people outside, and the city answers with something happening in nearly every direction. From big park festivals to neighborhood gatherings, you can build a full weekend without leaving town.
Many of the events highlight Atlanta’s culture, creativity, and community pride. You will also find food vendors, local art, and live performances that make it easy to spend a few hours or the whole day out. Whether you are planning time with friends or a solo reset, there are plenty of options to choose from.

SweetWater 420 Fest at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park
One of the biggest weekend events is SweetWater 420 Fest, running April 17 through April 18. The festival brings national music acts, local food, and craft beer together in a large outdoor setting. Expect crowds, good music, and a lively atmosphere.

Atlanta Streets Alive on Peachtree Street
Atlanta Streets Alive returns on Sunday, April 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Peachtree Street closes to cars and opens for walking, biking, skating, and community activities. It is one of the easiest ways to enjoy downtown in a relaxed, open way.

Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour
The Historic Druid Hills tour runs April 17 through April 19. Visitors get access to private homes and gardens across one of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods. It is a slower paced option for anyone who enjoys architecture, design, and outdoor beauty.

Big Shanty Festival in Kennesaw
The Big Shanty Festival takes place April 18 and April 19 in downtown Kennesaw. It features more than 150 arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food booths, and family activities. It is a full day experience with something for all ages.

Concerts and Nightlife Across the City
Several venues across Atlanta host live music all weekend. From large arena shows to smaller club performances, the city offers everything from R and B to rock and hip hop. Popular spots include downtown venues and Buckhead theaters.

Weekend Events in Chronological Order
Friday April 17
SweetWater 420 Fest begins at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park
Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour begins
Live concerts and club shows across Atlanta venues
Saturday April 18
SweetWater 420 Fest continues
Big Shanty Festival opens in Kennesaw
Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour continues
Local concerts and nightlife events across the city
Sunday April 19
SweetWater 420 Fest final day
Atlanta Streets Alive on Peachtree Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Shanty Festival continues
Historic Druid Hills Home and Garden Tour concludes

Atlanta makes it easy to mix culture, music, food, and outdoor time in one weekend. Whether you want a high energy festival or a relaxed walk through the city, there is something happening that fits your pace

Atlanta Weekend Plans: Festivals, Music and Spring Fun Across the City was originally published on majicatl.com

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