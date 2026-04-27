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Win Tickets To Hot 107.9’s Screening of MORTAL KOMBAT II

Published on April 27, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Mortal Kombat II
Source: Promotions / R1

Register to win tickets to the HOT 107.9 exclusive screening of MORTAL KOMBAT II on Monday, May 4, at Regal Atlantic Station.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, MORTAL KOMBAT II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

REGISTER HERE!

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