The Hot Box – DJ Geronimo In The Mix For Birthday Bash XXX

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Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Step into the vibe and turn the volume all the way up with DJ Geronimo’s The Hot Box mix—your official preview for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX. Headlining the party is Atlanta’s own T.I., bringing iconic Southern swagger to the stage alongside a lineup that includes Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, and 2 Chainz. This mix is stacked with anthems that shaped the scene and tracks still running the clubs. If you’re all about energy, nostalgia, and celebrating the faces defining hip-hop right now, this is your moment. Hit play and join the movement as we kick off one of the culture’s hottest events.

Tracklist

Tracklist:

00:30 – Waka Flocka Flame – Grove St. Party

02:02 – Gucci Mane – First Day Out

02:45 – Soulja Boy – Bird Walk

04:15 – 2 Chainz ft. Moneybagg Yo & Beat King – Pop Music

05:47 – Metro Boomin ft. Travis Porter, Young Dro & Gucci Mane – They Wanna Have Fun

06:32 – Travis Porter – Go Shorty Go

07:22 – Waka Flocka Flame – Hard In Da Paint

08:51 – T.I. – 24’s

10:03 – The Alliance ft. Fabo – Tattoo

10:28 – D4L – Laffy Taffy

11:15 – T.I. – Let ‘Em Know

12:11 – Soulja Boy – Booty Meat

13:04 – Bellygang Kushington ft. YK Niece – Friend Do (Remix)

13:40 – Gucci Mane – Go ‘Head

14:52 – Ying Yang Twins ft. Mr. Collipark & Mike Jones – Badd

15:11 – Ying Yang Twins – Say I Yi Yi

16:10 – T.I. – Do It

17:08 – Gucci Mane ft. Young Jeezy – Icy

19:17 – Travis Porter – Bring It Back

19:46 – Soulja Boy – Booty Got Swag