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Fight Night Wins For Chrisean Rock and Fatimah Mayweather

Chrisean Rock Drops Opponent, Fatimah Mayweather Scores Big in Debut Fight Night Wins

Published on April 28, 2026
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  • Chrisean Rock Drops Opponent, Fatimah Mayweather Scores Big in Debut Fight Night Wins
  • Chrisean Rock Drops Opponent, Fatimah Mayweather Scores Big in Debut Fight Night Wins
  • Chrisean Rock Drops Opponent, Fatimah Mayweather Scores Big in Debut Fight Night Wins

Chrisean Rock stepped in the ring and handled business, scoring a split decision win over Zenith Zion; after dropping her early and shaking the crowd at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Despite a questionable call in Frame 3, “Lady Tank” stayed locked in and proved she’s not just the hype, she’s pressure. Meanwhile, Fatimah Mayweather, sister of Money Mayweather Jr., made her debut count too. She left the ring with a victory win of her own and keeping the Maywether name active in the boxing game.

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