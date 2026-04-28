Ray J Fires Back at The Kardashians Defamation Lawsuit

legal battle heats up as Kardashians sue Ray J for defamation and he counters with contract claims

Kardashians take Ray J to Court over defamation, Ray J strikes back with his own countersuit

Drama escalates in court as Kardashians file for defamation case and Ray J countersues for breach of contract

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian just pulled up to the courtroom real quiet but loud with it demanding $7,000,000 from Ray J for allegedly breaking their “infamous” tape deal and running his mouth when he wasn’t supposed to. They’re saying he violated a confidential agreement, while he’s claiming they did the same thing to him on TV. So now it’s litigations flying both ways. In your opinion, which person you think really broke the contract first, and is the $7,000,000 pressure truly justified?