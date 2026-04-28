Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations

Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations

Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations

Momma Dee is not waiting on TV checks, she is outside launching her “Royal Class Kitchen” food truck serving up them soul food vibes. Some Fan favorites off the menu are the $30 oxtail plates and speciality wings. With Love & Hip Hop Atlanta allegedly up in the air, she is turning that queen energy into a whole business move. Are you pulling up for them plates or you side-eyeing them prices? I think it would be worth it because Momma Dee look like she can throw down in the kitchen.