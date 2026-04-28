Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Momma Dee Enters The Food Game

Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations

Published on April 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
  • Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations
  • Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations
  • Momma Dee Enters the Food Game with Royal lass Kitchen Amid LHHATL Cancellation Allegations

Momma Dee is not waiting on TV checks, she is outside launching her “Royal Class Kitchen” food truck serving up them soul food vibes. Some Fan favorites off the menu are the $30 oxtail plates and speciality wings. With Love & Hip Hop Atlanta allegedly up in the air, she is turning that queen energy into a whole business move. Are you pulling up for them plates or you side-eyeing them prices? I think it would be worth it because Momma Dee look like she can throw down in the kitchen.

Related Tags

trending

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Goes On Ego-Trip While Responding To Fan Backlash Over Tour Announcement

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner

Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During '60 Minutes' Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals

Shyne Is Gifted The Key To Brooklyn By Borough President, Antonio Reynoso

Hip-Hop Wired
US-JUSTICE-CRIME-D4VD

Celeste Rivas’ Family Speaks Out After Disturbing Autopsy Details Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close