Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Klay Thompson Over Cheating Claims

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Klay Thompson Over Cheating Claims

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Klay Thompson Over Cheating Claims

Megan Thee Stallion just hit the brakes on her relationship with Klay Thompson, making it clear she’s not settling for anything less than loyalty and respect. The Hot Girl Coach kept it classy but firm, then hopped on Instagram with a slick message hinting at Klay fooling around and saying she my have to step back after playing “wifey” for real. Now there is an update. WNBA Player Lexie Brown hopped on her instagram story to shut down the noise and cleared her name around the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup. Lexie said she has zero ties to the rumors of being with Klay and she is focused strictly on basketball. Naturally, the question becomes when trust gets shaky in a relationship; are you cutting it off like Megan Thee Stallion or are you the type to try to work things out?