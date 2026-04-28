Listen Live
Close
Music

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Devin Steel’s Playlist

Published on April 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Birthday Bash Playlist
Source: R1 Digital / R1

As we count down the days to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, we are inviting some of our staff to share their favorite tracks to create their ultimate Birthday Bash playlists!

First up: We have none other than the boss himself, Devin Steel. As Hot’s Program Director and a well-known DJ, we should’ve known he was up for the challenge, given that he shared 41 tracks on his playlist. (Because, according to him, 30 wasn’t enough. LOL)

We can’t be mad at it, though. He has selected a list honoring the performers of Birthday Bash Past (much like his “Hot Box” set, which you can watch here) From T.I and Outkast to Rich Kids and DG Yola, there is a little something for everyone here!

Check Out Devin Steel’s Birthday Bash Playlist Below!