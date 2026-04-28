Oprah Winfrey Surprises Morehouse Students with Heartfelt Visit

Oprah Winfrey surprised Morehouse College students at their pre-graduation dinner, celebrating nearly 40 years of her scholarship program.

The Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program has provided over $25 million in scholarships, transforming the lives of hundreds of students.

"You are the realization of a dream," Winfrey told students, inspiring them to lead and give back.

Source: LAURENT HOU / Getty

This past weekend, media icon Oprah Winfrey surprised Morehouse College students during their pre-graduation dinner. Known affectionately as “Auntie O” by the students, Winfrey has been a steadfast supporter of the historically Black college in Atlanta for nearly four decades through her Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program.

The room erupted in applause as Winfrey entered, dressed elegantly and radiating warmth. For many students, the moment was surreal. “I was in utter shock,” senior Marcellis McQueen told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I never thought I’d see her in person, let alone have her here to celebrate with us.”

Winfrey took the stage to share words of encouragement and reflect on the impact of her scholarship program, which she established in 1989. “You are the realization of a dream,” she told the students. “Every tear, every sacrifice, every investment—it was all worth it to see you here today.”

The Impact

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The Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program has provided over $25 million in scholarships to Morehouse students, covering tuition, room, and board for hundreds of young men. Senior Daymond Johnson, a first-generation college student, expressed his gratitude: “Without this program, I wouldn’t have been able to afford Morehouse. Oprah’s investment in us is life-changing.”

Winfrey also shared her personal journey, emphasizing the importance of giving back. “I made my first investment in this program because I believe in the power of education to transform lives,” she said. “You are not just scholars; you are leaders who will shape the future.”

The evening concluded with heartfelt speeches from students and a group photo with Winfrey and Morehouse President F. DuBois Bowman. “This is a moment we’ll never forget,” McQueen added. “Oprah’s visit reminds us of the greatness we’re capable of achieving.”

Winfrey’s surprise visit was a testament to her enduring commitment to education and empowerment. As the graduating class prepares to embark on their next chapter, they carry with them the legacy of a woman who believed in their potential long before they walked across the stage.

Oprah Winfrey Surprises Morehouse Students with Heartfelt Visit was originally published on majicatl.com