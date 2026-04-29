Birthday Bash Trivia Challenge: Powered By AvitaCare Atlanta

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Before you hit Birthday Bash, Know your Status. Your health matters and knowing your status is power. Metro Atlanta ranks #3 in the U.S. for new HIV diagnoses, and many people don’t even know they’re living with HIV or an STI. Be Fearless. Get Tested. Don’t Guess. Know Your Status Before Birthday Bash.

For a chance to win Premium Tickets to Birthday Bash #30, watch this educational video from AvitaCare Atlanta, answer the questions correctly and Hot 1079 might award you a pair of premium tickets to Birthday Bash #30!

WATCH THE VIDEO AND ANSWER BELOW!