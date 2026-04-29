Trending on the Timeline: The Saga Between NBA Player Klay Thompson & Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? The latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses just dropped the heaviest tea setting our screens ablaze. We rely on the culture’s favorite voice to bring the heat, and this week’s segment delivered a masterclass on boundaries, accountability, and protecting your peace. Let us get straight into the details of the weekend’s most explosive revelations.

Megan Thee Stallion Chooses Peace Over Playtime Megan Thee Stallion set the internet on fire Saturday when she took to her Instagram story to share a deeply personal update about her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson. She called out his alleged cheating and blasted him for having her around his family “playing house” before suddenly getting cold feet. The Houston powerhouse did not hold back, exposing his horrible mood swings and poor treatment toward her during the recent basketball season. Stepping fully into her power, Megan told TMZ that trust, fidelity, and respect are absolute non-negotiables. When those core values are compromised, she simply walks away. She is officially prioritizing herself and moving forward with complete clarity. Adding to her legendary status, she did not let the heartbreak stop her bag. She hit the Broadway stage in New York City right after the news broke. Imagine going through a highly public, painful breakup and still showing up to your job flawlessly. That is the ultimate definition of resilience.