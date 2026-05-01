Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion for Silence Amid Cheating Rumors

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WNBA Star Lexie Brown is calling out “friend” Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion for not coming out to deny rumors that she was the other woman who caused their split.

“I wouldn’t have minded if either one of them came out and said it because at the end of the day, they’re the ones that are in the relationship, they’re the ones that are dealing with this, and they’re the ones who are communicating with each other,” Brown told Fox News Digital Thursday.

“So one of them, if not both of them know that it was not me,” the athlete added.

The Seattle Storm star added that she’s the “only person” who has come out publicly to deny rumors that she was the reason the rapper and her basketball beau broke up.

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“And the fact that I’m still the only one that is defending my name, I … have no idea how to process that,” she shared.

“And that’s the last thing that I’m like struggling to process is that there’s this massive outcry for protecting Black women and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown’s name in any of those conversations,” Brown, 31, added.

“The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it… for them to just allow me to get dragged, for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud… it was just really disappointing.”

Brown noted that she does “know” Thompson, 36, as they both play professional basketball and added that she “considered him a friend.”

The star guard pointed out that she doesn’t know Megan “at all.”

Brown said that since her name’s been brought up in the cheating allegations, she’s been receiving “threats on [her] life.”

“I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people,” she shared.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories this past Sunday.

The denial came after a random Twitter user made an unsubstantiated claim that Brown was sharing messages between herself and Thompson “on her close friends,” in which he claimed his romance with the “WAP” rapper was “just for social media.”

Last Saturday, Megan took to her Instagram Stories to tell her millions of followers that the four-time NBA champ cheated on her.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she wrote.

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????” the three-time Grammy winner added.

See social media’s reaction to Brown denying her involvement below.