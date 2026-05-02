Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After Trump White House Fails To Secure A Rescue Deal

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Spirit Airlines

No more affordable flights to Tulum, Miami, or any other locations are taking off after Spirit Airlines officially announced that it will be shutting down.

Early Saturday, the budget airline announced an “orderly wind-down”, adding in a statement, “To our Guests: all flights have been canceled, and customer service is no longer available.”

Spirit Airlines’ profit struggles were consistent since the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes of emerging from a second bankruptcy were grounded, thanks in large part to Donald Trump’s stupid war with Iran, which sent jet fuel prices soaring, effectively dooming the airline carrier.

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“Despite the Company’s efforts, the recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit’s financial outlook,” Spirit Airlines’ statement said. “With no additional funding available to the company, Spirit had no choice but to begin this wind-down.”

The company sought financial help from the Donald Trump White House, and Trump seemed willing to come to the rescue. Numerous reports began to surface, claiming a wind-down was imminent after negotiations between Spirit Airlines, its bondholders, and Mr. Art of the Deal’s White House failed to reach a rescue package.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Blamed Democrats For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

Highly unqualified Transportation Security Sean Duffy said there was still potential to secure a deal, but “it had to be a good deal,” claiming it stalled due to “a creditor issue.”

“Again, they have the final say of whether they want to do a deal with the government,” Duffy said. “But also from the government’s perspective, we oftentimes don’t have a half a billion dollars laying around in a spare account that we can put into a bailout of an airline. So, there was creative thinking on how it could happen. Those two things never materialized.”

Funny, they seem to have money for other things like a ridiculous war, military parades, and a ballroom nobody asked for.

Duffy also used his moment in front of the cameras to blame Spirit’s demise on Democrats after the Biden administration nixed a 2022 merger proposal with JetBlue.

Biden-era officials at the Justice Department successfully convinced a judge in 2024 that the merger would violate federal antitrust regulations. Spirit Airlines would file for bankruptcy protection a few months later, making it the first airline to do so since 2011.

Travelers & Spirit Airlines Employees Were Left Stunned & Stranded

No surprise, Spirit Airlines’ sudden shutdown has left thousands of travelers and its own employees stunned and stranded, with some fliers learning their flights were canceled when they arrived at the airport.

Customers are being issued refunds for their now grounded flights and are being told to rebook with other airlines to reach their destinations.

Other airlines are stepping up to help passengers by offering capped ticket prices.

Spirit’s employees are also getting help. The Association of Flight Attendants said that flight attendants are being sent home or back to their bases and that flights and hotels are being covered.

Duffy announced that most major U.S. airline carriers will do their best to accommodate Spirit employees affected by the shutdown and give them preferential treatment when securing another job.

“Most major U.S. carriers are extending travel pass benefits and spare jump seats to Spirit pilots, flight attendants, and other employees who need to return home,” a news release from the Department of Transportation said. “They have also offered Spirit team members preferential employment interviews to ensure they jump the queue.”

Our thoughts are with all affected by this mess.

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