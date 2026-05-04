Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

Getty Images / Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy / Former President Joe Biden / Spirit Airlines

Donald Trump and his administration are good at one thing: not taking accountability for their actions. Following Spirit Airlines’ demise, Secretary Duffy led the charge to blame Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and his predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, for the budget airline’s failure.

Former reality star, now Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, resorted to the Trump administration’s favorite play to call when they don’t want to take responsibility for something they helped cause: Blame Joe Biden.

Despite Spirit Airlines CEO Dave Davis specifically placing blame on the rising prices of jet fuel due to Trump’s war with Iran, Duffy incorrectly blamed the Biden administration’s nixing of a proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines as the main reason the latter went out of business, arguing the lack of competition would be bad for travelers and that it would only lead to high airline fares.

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“There was a proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit, and Joe Biden and [former Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg, along with the Biden DOJ, decided that they did not want that merger to take place. And at the time, the Biden and Buttigieg DOJ bragged and said as they canceled the option for this merger, that this was a victory for US travelers who deserve lower prices and better choices,” Duffy said during a news conference on Saturday.

“And this today would indicate this is not better for travelers, this is not better for pricing, this is not better for competition, actually it’s worse. We had an airline go down because the markets were trying to allow two airlines to merge, make them stronger, and offer more competition for the American consumer,” he continued.

Social Media Immediately Checks Duffy For Blaming Biden

Well, the Trump Administration continues to believe the American people (outside of the brainwashed MAGA supporters) are stupid because immediately, people didn’t waste a second reminding people why the merger was nixed, a Ronald Reagan appointed judge was the one who said nah to the proposal, the company didn’t handle it’s finances well and that Spirit’s CEO blamed the company’s closure on Trump’s war.

Even Elizabeth Warren clapped back at Duffy and the Trump Administration for the lack of accountability on the matter.

Also, JetBlue has reported a profit for 6 years, currently has $9 billion in debt, and is on track to lose $1 billion this year. It is also contending with soaring jet fuel prices, so Duffy and Republicans’ arguments about the merger are not passing the smell test.

The Blame Biden game plan also isn’t working anymore because Trump’s disapproval rating among Americans has hit a record high, and he is currently underwater in many metrics, including the one area considered his strong point: the economy.

Welp.

You can see more reactions to Duffy’s heada**ery below.