Rep. David Scott Remembered as Daughter Looks To Fill His Seat

David Scott, a longtime Democratic congressman, passed away at 80 after nearly 50 years in public service.

His funeral was attended by prominent figures, who praised his unwavering faith and dedication to serving constituents.

His daughter, Marcye Scott, has announced her candidacy to fill the remainder of his term, vowing to continue his mission.

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

The legacy of U.S. Rep. David Scott is shaping a new chapter in Georgia politics as his daughter looks to fill his seat.

David Scott, a longtime Democrat who represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, died April 22 at age 80 after a public service career that spanned nearly five decades. He was widely remembered not only for his political influence. Moreover, he was known for his deep faith, steady presence and strong commitment to the people he served across metro Atlanta.

At funeral services held Saturday at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to Scott’s life and legacy. As reported by the AJC, the sanctuary was filled with elected officials, community leaders, friends, and family. Notable attendees included Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Nikema Williams, former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

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Warnock, delivering a heartfelt eulogy, recalled seeing Scott reading his Bible on flights to Washington and lauded his unwavering faith and dedication to public service. “Dear brother, you finally made it home,” Warnock told those assembled. “Keep the lights on for us.”

Other speakers echoed these sentiments. Specifically, they described Scott as a leader who disarmed colleagues with warmth and vision and was always focused on serving those who needed a champion.

Continuing A Legacy of Service

Among the most notable moments came when Marcye Scott announced her candidacy. She is running in the special election to fill the remainder of her father’s term.

“His heart was for the constituents,” she said, as reported by Atlanta News First. “That’s why I definitely wanted to continue that with him, because he would have it no other way.” The announcement turned a day of mourning into a powerful moment of transition. It linked David Scott’s public life to the future of the district he represented for years.

Any look at the David Scott legacy begins with his record of service. Scott served in elected office for nearly 50 years and built a reputation as a lawmaker who valued discipline, faith and community impact. He became the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. This was a historic achievement that gave him a major role in shaping national farm and food policy. That milestone also cemented his place in congressional history.

But many who knew him said his lasting impact went beyond Washington titles. Colleagues and constituents remembered Scott as a leader who stayed focused on everyday people, especially those in communities that often felt overlooked. His work in public office was rooted in the belief that government should serve families, workers and neighborhoods directly.

Now, Marcye Scott congressional run is bringing fresh attention to that mission. She is entering the race for one of Georgia’s most closely watched seats. This comes at a time when voters are still honoring her father’s life.

The Georgia 13th District special election is set for July 28. The district includes parts of Clayton, Henry, Rockdale, Newton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

As the campaign begins, the race will test whether voters want continuity with the values David Scott championed. For many in the district, this election is not only about choosing a new representative. It is also about deciding how the David Scott legacy will carry forward in Congress.

Rep. David Scott Remembered as Daughter Looks To Fill His Seat was originally published on majicatl.com