CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cocktails List

Mother’s Day is this Sunday (May 10), and families will be gathering to celebrate their mothers or the mother figures in their lives. If Mom fancies a nice sipping experience, CASSIUS has several cocktails below to choose from.

I’ve been steeling myself up for this Mother’s Day as it’s the first one without my mother, who we lost last summer. As I wrote in our recent gift guide, I’m healing as best I can, and the best way to honor my mother is to keep it pushing. She’d be way into that.

My mom didn’t drink, but once a year, usually around her birthday, she’d have one wine cooler, and it was always a treat to see my super-serious mother cut loose a bit. I said I was going to have one in her honor this year, but I’ll do her one better.

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Earlier this year, I created a cocktail in honor of my late mother and my late grandmother, both of whom were the most important women in my life. The Spicy Siren, as I call it, was inspired by my mother’s fiery but loyal nature and my grandmother’s sweet and nurturing spirit. My Nana also only drank very sparingly, and her drink of choice? Miller High Life.

That said, I’ll just make one of these bad boys below, remembering how much they loved me, my family, and all who had the privilege of knowing Mom and Nana.

The Spicy Siren (Or Siren’s Sting. What name works in your opinion?)

Ingredients:

2 oz 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila

1 oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1 bar spoon or 1/4 of rich simple syrup (optional)



Method:

Place all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Chill a martini or coupe glass with ice and water as you prepare the drink. Mix the ingredients in the covered shaker for 10-15 seconds. Toss the ice and water from the chilled glass and fill with a bit of ice, then pour the shaken cocktail. Garnish with a couple of de-seeded jalapeno slices.

Now, I think this drink doesn’t exactly need the simple, but I find it helps tamp down some of the cucumber notes. If I were to make this drink again, I’d try to find some Ghost Tequila for a spicier kick, but as it stands, this drink wins for me.

Check out the rest of our cocktail offerings, which also include some booze-free options as well.

Happy Mother’s Day to all.

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Photo: Getty