Major I-285 Closure in Atlanta This Weekend: What Drivers Need to Know

Portion of I-285 closed for major reconstruction project to improve road conditions.

Widespread delays expected, with outlined detour routes for drivers to navigate.

GDOT advises avoiding the area, using navigation apps, and allowing extra time for travel.

Source: TrongNguyen / Getty

Atlanta drivers, brace yourselves for a weekend of traffic challenges as a significant portion of Interstate 285 will be completely closed for construction. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that all lanes between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) will be shut down from 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 11. Here’s everything you need to know to navigate this disruption.

Why the Closure?

The closure is part of the ongoing I-285 Westside Reconstruction Project, a $370 million initiative aimed at improving a 17-mile stretch of the interstate. Crews will be replacing deteriorating concrete slabs, adding new shoulders, and installing median barriers. GDOT officials emphasize that the full closure is necessary to safely accommodate heavy equipment and expedite the work.

Impact on Traffic

This closure is expected to cause widespread delays across metro Atlanta, affecting not only the detour routes but also local streets and other major highways like I-20, the Downtown Connector (I-75/I-85), and Langford Parkway. Drivers are urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and avoid the area if possible.

Detour Routes

GDOT has outlined the following detours for drivers:

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Northbound I-285 Traffic : Exit at Langford Parkway (Exit 5), travel eastbound to I-75/I-85, head north on I-75, and then take I-20 westbound to rejoin I-285 at Exit 9.

: Exit at Langford Parkway (Exit 5), travel eastbound to I-75/I-85, head north on I-75, and then take I-20 westbound to rejoin I-285 at Exit 9. Southbound I-285 Traffic: Exit at I-20 eastbound, travel to I-75 southbound, and then take Langford Parkway westbound to rejoin I-285 at Exit 5.

Clearly marked signs will guide drivers along these alternate routes.

Tips for Drivers

To minimize frustration and delays, GDOT recommends the following:

Avoid the area : If you don’t need to travel through west or southwest Atlanta, steer clear of I-285 altogether.

: If you don’t need to travel through west or southwest Atlanta, steer clear of I-285 altogether. Use navigation apps : Check real-time traffic updates using tools like the 511GA app or other navigation platforms.

: Check real-time traffic updates using tools like the 511GA app or other navigation platforms. Leave early : Allow significant extra time for your journey, especially if you’re traveling near the affected area.

: Allow significant extra time for your journey, especially if you’re traveling near the affected area. Consider side roads: Smaller local roads may offer less congested alternatives, though they could also see increased traffic.

Long-Term Benefits

While the closure may cause short-term headaches, GDOT assures drivers that the project will result in smoother, safer roads and reduced maintenance needs in the future. The reconstruction is expected to be completed by 2028.

Final Thoughts

This weekend’s closure is a rare but necessary step to improve one of Atlanta’s busiest corridors. Whether you’re heading out for Mother’s Day celebrations or just running errands, plan ahead to avoid getting caught in the gridlock. Stay patient, stay informed, and remember: short-term pain, long-term gain.

For more updates, visit GDOT’s website or follow their social media channels.

Major I-285 Closure in Atlanta This Weekend: What Drivers Need to Know was originally published on majicatl.com