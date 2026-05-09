Bobby Cox Dies: Braves Legend’s Lasting Legacy

Source: TONY RANZE / Getty

Bobby Cox, the legendary Atlanta Braves manager and a cornerstone of Major League Baseball, has passed away at the age of 84. The Braves organization announced his death on Saturday, honoring the man who led the team to unparalleled success and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Cox’s managerial career spanned 29 years, including 25 with the Braves across two stints. He amassed 2,504 wins, ranking fourth all-time in MLB history, trailing only Connie Mack, John McGraw, and Tony La Russa. His tenure with the Braves was highlighted by 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005, five National League pennants, and the crowning achievement of a World Series championship in 1995—the franchise’s first since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

Known for his fiery passion, Cox holds the record for the most ejections in MLB history, with 158 during the regular season. Yet, his players revered him for his leadership, respect, and unwavering support. Braves catcher Brian McCann once said, “He is the Atlanta Braves. He’s the best.”

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Cox’s influence extended beyond the dugout. As the Braves’ general manager in the late 1980s, he laid the foundation for the team’s dominance, including drafting Chipper Jones as the No. 1 overall pick in 1990. Jones, along with other Braves legends like Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz, would later join Cox in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Braves retired Cox’s No. 6 jersey following his final season in 2011, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Despite suffering a stroke in 2019, Cox remained a beloved figure in the Braves community, often returning to Truist Park to support the team he loved.

The Braves released a heartfelt statement, calling Cox their “treasured skipper” and praising his unparalleled legacy. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform,” the statement read. “His love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family.”

Cox is survived by his wife, Pam, and their children and grandchildren. His passing marks the end of an era for the Braves and baseball as a whole, but his legacy will endure as one of the game’s greatest managers.

Bobby Cox Dies: Braves Legend’s Lasting Legacy was originally published on majicatl.com