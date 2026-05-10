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BOSK reviving SW ATL with burgers, culture & community pride

BOSK Sisters Revive Southwest Atlanta Through Food Hub

Atlanta sisters behind BOSK are reviving Southwest Atlanta with burgers, culture, wine tastings, and community pride.

Published on May 10, 2026
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Two Southwest Atlanta sisters are transforming their neighborhood one burger, wine tasting, and community gathering at a time. Through BOSK and BOSK Cafe, Nako and Narie Roberson are creating more than a restaurant — they’re rebuilding cultural pride, investing in SWATS, and proving Atlanta’s southwest side is still the heart of the city’s soul.

Read more here!

BOSK Sisters Revive Southwest Atlanta Through Food Hub was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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