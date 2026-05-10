Two Southwest Atlanta sisters are transforming their neighborhood one burger, wine tasting, and community gathering at a time. Through BOSK and BOSK Cafe, Nako and Narie Roberson are creating more than a restaurant — they’re rebuilding cultural pride, investing in SWATS, and proving Atlanta’s southwest side is still the heart of the city’s soul.

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BOSK Sisters Revive Southwest Atlanta Through Food Hub was originally published on myclassixatl.com