Angel Reese Makes History As Dream Beats Minnesota In Season Opener

Angel Reese records 50th career double-double in just 65 games, the fastest in WNBA history.

Atlanta's resilience and clutch plays in the final seconds sealed the comeback win.

Rookie Olivia Miles impresses in WNBA debut, but Lynx fall short without injured star Napheesa Collier.

Source: Ellen Schmidt / Getty

The Atlanta Dream opened their 2026 season with a dramatic 91-90 comeback win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night in Minneapolis, erasing a 19-point first-half deficit and finishing the game with a flurry of clutch plays in the closing seconds.

Allisha Gray powered Atlanta’s rally, scoring 24 points, including 16 in the second half, while Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon added 15 points each. Jordin Canada chipped in 12, and Te-Hina Paopao delivered one of the game’s biggest baskets with a pull-up jumper in the final seconds that gave the Dream their first lead of the night at 91-90 with 12 seconds left.

A History-Making Debut For Angel

But much of the spotlight fell on Angel Reese, who made her highly anticipated Dream debut and delivered the kind of stat line that has already become her signature. Reese finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, recording her 50th career double-double in just 65 games — the fastest any player in WNBA history has reached that milestone.

Her night was not without adversity. Reese struggled offensively early and Atlanta looked out of sync for much of the first half, trailing 52-37 at the break after committing 13 turnovers and shooting just 36% from the floor. But as the Dream settled in, Reese’s impact became more pronounced on the glass and at the defensive end, helping Atlanta claw back into the game.

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A Close Win

The decisive moment came at the rim. After Paopao’s go-ahead jumper put Atlanta in front, Minnesota had one last chance, but Reese came up with a game-saving block on Emese Hof’s layup attempt. Gray also delivered a huge late rejection, and the Dream escaped with the one-point win.

Reese said afterward that it was a difficult personal outing at times, but credited her teammates for keeping her confident throughout the game. Head coach Karl Smesko praised her competitiveness, noting that even while she was still settling in, she made winning plays when it mattered most.

Minnesota, playing without star Napheesa Collier as she continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery, got 21 points and eight assists from rookie Olivia Miles in her WNBA debut. Kayla McBride added 18 points and Courtney Williams scored 14 in the loss.

For Atlanta, though, the opener offered an early glimpse of what this new-look team could become: resilient, dangerous late, and now boosted by Reese, who made history in her first game with the franchise while helping deliver a statement road win.