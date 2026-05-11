10 Songs We’d Love to See Rick Ross Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

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Rick Ross is one of the most influential hip-hop artists in the game, making waves before his first deal with a major record label, Ross caused a bidding war between several record labels to secure them on their roster of artists. Ross ultimately signed with Jay-Z at Def Jam in 2006. Now with a career spanning over 20 years, Rick Ross has established himself as a true rags to riches legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide.

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see Rick Ross in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Keith Sweat, T.I., Rick Ross, Pastor Mike J, and more, and enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

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Here are 10 songs we’d love See Rick Ross Perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise