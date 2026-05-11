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Birthday Bash

THE HOT BOX: DJ Misses Sets It Off For The Ladies

Published on May 11, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
The Hot Box
Source: R1 Digital / R1

The Hot Box is turning up with Posted On The Corner’s resident heavy hitta, DJ Misses, bringing a special mix to get everybody locked in for #BirthdayBashXXX. She runs through straight bangers from artists like Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, Future, Ludacris, Drake, and Sexyy Red, so the energy stays high from start to finish. It’s a fun, bass-heavy set made to set the vibe and get you ready for the party.

SONGS FEATURED:

  • 0:22 – Waka Flocka – O Let’s Do It
  • 1:24 – Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her
  • 2:49 – Mykko Montana – Do It
  • 4:14 – Big Boogie ft. GloRilla – BOP
  • 6:57 – Future – Itchin
  • 8:07 – YC ft. Future – Racks
  • 8:34 – DaBaby – Pop Dat Thang
  • 9:28 – Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy?
  • 11:00 – Rich Prick Tana ft. Stuey Rock – Girls Gone Wild
  • 11:52 – Sexyy Red – Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)
  • 13:32 – Young Dro ft. T.I. – Shoulder Lean
  • 15:09 – Drake – Child’s Play
  • 15:57 – Rich Boy ft. Polow Da Don – Throw Some D’s
  • 17:21 – Boosie BadAzz – Set It Off
  • 19:08 – Crime Mob – Stilettos
  • 20:22 – Gucci Mane – First Day Out

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DJ Misses The Hot Box

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