Seven Exceptional Spelman Students Honored as Valedictorians

Spelman College sets record with 7 valedictorians, showcasing students' academic excellence and impact.

Valedictorians emphasize self-care, embracing challenges, and relying on supportive community at Spelman.

Graduates encourage future Spelmanites to believe in themselves, be open to growth, and make the most of college experience.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Well, it looks like Spelman College is making history…again!

The all-female college in Atlanta is no stranger to breaking records. They continued to rank as the top HBCU by US News & World Report (20 years straight) and made headlines for crowning two ladies as “Miss Spelman College.”

Now, it’s been announced that SEVEN students will hold the title of Valedictorian this year.

A History-Making Accomplishment

Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s uATL brand recently highlighted seven Spelman sisters who all earned perfect 4.0 GPAs, making them the largest collective of valedictorians in the school’s 145-year history. Mark Lee, Spelman’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, calls the accomplishment of the ladies “nothing short of extraordinary.”

“Earning a perfect GPA is a rare distinction, and to see seven Spelman students reach that pinnacle in the same class speaks to their discipline, intellect and unwavering commitment to excellence,” Lee tells uATL. “Each of these scholars has not only mastered her academic field but has also contributed meaningfully to the life of the college. They exemplify the very best of Spelman’s legacy and future, and we celebrate the impact they are prepared to make in the world.” Advice From “The Spelman Seven”

In their interview with uATL, each of the seven ladies shared their words of wisdom for future Spelmanites:

Sophia Davis, 22, Sociology/Anthropology Major “Have faith, be patient with yourself, and know that you don’t have to have everything figured out. Pay attention to who you feel like you can be yourself around the most, and hold on to those people. Ask them questions, believe in them, show up for them when they need help, bring them soup when they get sick, and love on them as much as you can. And they will do the same for you.“

Mariama Diallo, 22, Documentary Filmmaking/Psychology Major “I would tell my sisters to pace themselves and to know that even when they’re going through their darkest moments that they are loved and that they have a community, whether they realize it or not. And even if they feel like they’re alone, there’s still one sister who is going to be there. This sisterhood is strong.”

Nia-Sarai Perry, 22, Philosophy Major “Take a deep breath. Every individual coming into Spelman is extremely high-achieving, and when you’ve already surpassed big goals, you come in wanting to go higher. If I could go back, I would tell myself to calm down. It’s going to be OK. You’re going to be fine. And don’t feel like you have to go through everything alone. Be more vulnerable and more open.“

Alyssa Richardson, 21, Biochemistry Major “Keep going and lean into all the experiences Spelman has to offer. Check your email. Show up. Apply to things. You are enough.“

Aiyana Ringo, 22, Sociology Major “Be comfortable with being uncomfortable. You’re going to do things that challenge you and scare you, but those moments are what make you grow the most. When I was the most scared, I got the most out of it.“

Alexis Sims, 22, Political Science/Philosophy Major “Believe in yourself. When I was coming into Spelman, I wrote down several of my goals, and one of them was possibly being valedictorian. It wasn’t something I held too tightly, but it was something I hoped to achieve one day. And here I am, four years later, able to say that I’m one of the valedictorians of Spelman College’s Class of 2026. That makes me really proud — not just of myself but of my sisters as well — for joining me and our 500 other classmates in graduating this May.“

Cori’Anna White, 22, Political Science Major (and SGA President!) “I would encourage the future Spelmanites to embrace every single moment, to be true to themselves and to understand that their race is their own. Sometimes we aspire for greatness so much that we experience burnout and impostor syndrome. Everyone has a gift and a purpose. It’s up to them to execute it.”



For more from their interview, visit the uATL article & photoshoot HERE!

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Seven Exceptional Spelman Students Honored as Valedictorians was originally published on majicatl.com