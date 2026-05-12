Bracing for Another Major I 285 Closure This Weekend

GDOT reschedules I-285 closure due to weather, affecting both northbound and southbound lanes.

Detours will push thousands of cars onto alternate routes, causing congestion on nearby highways and local roads.

Long-term construction project aims to repair aging infrastructure and improve traffic flow, but causes short-term disruption.

Metro Atlanta Drivers Prepare For Another Major I 285 Closure This Weekend

Metro Atlanta drivers may want extra patience this weekend because a major I 285 shutdown is back on the schedule. Georgia transportation officials rescheduled the closure after weather delayed the original construction plans last week.

The closure will affect both northbound and southbound lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road in Fulton County. Crews plan to shut down the interstate starting Friday evening through early Monday morning.

Many drivers already expect frustrating traffic across metro Atlanta as detours push thousands of cars onto alternate routes.

Drivers Expect Heavy Traffic Across Metro Atlanta

Transportation officials warned drivers to expect major delays throughout the weekend. Congestion will likely spread onto Interstate 20, Interstate 75 and 85, Langford Parkway, and nearby local roads.

Some Atlanta residents already expressed frustration about the closure because weekends often include family events, graduations, errands, and social gatherings. One driver told local reporters the situation would be “irritating.”

Many families now plan to leave earlier, stay closer to home, or avoid certain areas entirely during the shutdown.

The Construction Project Aims To Improve Aging Roads

The closure supports GDOT’s larger westside reconstruction project on I 285. Officials say crews need full access to safely repair aging pavement and replace damaged concrete slabs.

Parts of this stretch of interstate are nearly 60 years old. The larger project also includes upgrades to drainage systems, barriers, and nearby interchanges.

Transportation leaders believe the long term improvements could eventually create smoother traffic flow and safer driving conditions.

Detours Could Create Longer Commutes This Weekend

GDOT plans to redirect southbound drivers toward Interstate 20 and the Downtown Connector. Northbound and westbound traffic will move toward State Route 166 and Langford Parkway.

Officials encourage drivers to use navigation apps and check traffic conditions before leaving home. Some residents may also choose MARTA or alternate routes to avoid the worst congestion.

Anyone traveling through metro Atlanta this weekend may need extra travel time and backup plans.

Metro Atlanta Residents Continue Adjusting To Constant Road Projects

Construction has become part of daily life for many Atlanta area drivers. Large highway projects continue across the region as officials work to address population growth and aging infrastructure.

Still, frequent closures often create stress for commuters balancing work, parenting, and busy schedules. Long traffic backups can quickly turn simple errands into exhausting trips.

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For many residents, this weekend feels like another reminder that getting around Atlanta sometimes requires strategy, patience, and a full tank of gas.

Bracing for Another Major I 285 Closure This Weekend was originally published on majicatl.com