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Farm to table cheat code for metro Atlanta

Published on May 13, 2026
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One thing I’ve learned is you don’t have to grow your own food to eat better. Supporting local farmers markets is one of the easiest ways to get fresher foods while also helping small businesses and your local economy.

Reec generic covers for Majic Atl
Source: R1 / other

Here are a few local farmers markets around metro Atlanta worth checking out this summer:

📍 Virginia Highlands Farmers Market
Sundays • 8:30am–12pm
1045 North Highland Ave

📍 Tucker Farmers Market
Thursdays • 4pm–7pm
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church

📍 Freedom Farmers Market (Old Fourth Ward)
Saturdays • 8:30am–12pm
The Carter Center

📍 Douglasville Church Street Farmers Market
Tuesdays • 3pm–6:30pm
6840 Church Street

📍 The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market
Select Sundays through September

ALSO… I’ll be doing pop-up egg sales and posting local market finds on my farm page 👉 @BlackyardChickenz beginning May 30th at Tractor Supply in Douglasville!

Farm to table cheat code for metro Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com

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