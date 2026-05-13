

One thing I’ve learned is you don’t have to grow your own food to eat better. Supporting local farmers markets is one of the easiest ways to get fresher foods while also helping small businesses and your local economy.

Source: R1 / other

Here are a few local farmers markets around metro Atlanta worth checking out this summer:

📍 Virginia Highlands Farmers Market

Sundays • 8:30am–12pm

1045 North Highland Ave

📍 Tucker Farmers Market

Thursdays • 4pm–7pm

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church

📍 Freedom Farmers Market (Old Fourth Ward)

Saturdays • 8:30am–12pm

The Carter Center

📍 Douglasville Church Street Farmers Market

Tuesdays • 3pm–6:30pm

6840 Church Street

📍 The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market

Select Sundays through September

ALSO… I’ll be doing pop-up egg sales and posting local market finds on my farm page 👉 @BlackyardChickenz beginning May 30th at Tractor Supply in Douglasville!

Farm to table cheat code for metro Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com