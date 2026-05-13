Georgia just approved one of its biggest medical cannabis expansions in years after Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 220 into law this week. The new law is called the “Putting Georgia’s Patients First Act.” (Marijuana Moment)

Here is what changed:

More Medical Conditions Now Qualify

The law adds lupus, severe arthritis, and severe insomnia to the approved conditions list. It also removes strict wording that previously limited access for some patients with illnesses like cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s. (The Marijuana Herald)

Georgia Patients Can Now Vape Medical Cannabis

Adults age 21 and older can now legally vape medical cannabis products. Georgia previously banned inhalable cannabis products completely. Smoking marijuana still remains illegal under state law. (Marijuana Moment)

The THC Limit Changed

Georgia removed its old 5 percent THC cap. Instead, patients can now legally possess up to 12,000 milligrams of THC in approved medical cannabis products. Products still must come in labeled pharmaceutical style packaging. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Medical Cards Will Last Longer

Patient registry cards will now stay valid for five years instead of requiring frequent renewals. Some patients with permanent conditions may also avoid yearly doctor recertifications. (The Marijuana Herald)

Georgia Is Still Not A Recreational Marijuana State

This law does not legalize recreational marijuana. Georgia still limits cannabis use to registered medical patients only. Raw cannabis flower also remains illegal in the state. (Cannabis Business Times)

Why Supporters Say This Matters

Families and advocates pushed lawmakers for years to expand access because many patients said Georgia’s old system felt too restrictive. Supporters believe the new law finally gives patients faster relief options and stronger products for pain, sleep problems, and chronic illness symptoms. (Georgia Recorder)

Georgia Just Made A Major Cannabis Move was originally published on majicatl.com