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Big Mama, One Kid: Latto May Have Welcomed Her First Child

Latto may have quietly welcomed her first bundle of joy into the world.

Published on May 14, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
GOMF x Latto x GloRilla
Source: RCA / RCA

Latto may have quietly welcomed her first bundle of joy into the world.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the internet has been putting the clues together like a puzzle. Big Mama has seemingly been hustler of the year while pregnant, and now fans think they caught another hint. In a recent video posted to her social media, users claim they could hear baby noises in the background.

Fans also pointed out that the Atlanta rapper kept the camera framed tightly from the neck up, making it hard to tell whether the rumors were true. Earlier this year, Latto revealed she was pregnant and expected to give birth in March.

With her new album, Big Mama is set to drop May 29, the rapper appears to be fully locked into project mode right now.

The Georgia Peach rapper was also unable to attend her Win Some Give Some Foundation’s first annual “Big Mama Day” event, later posting a video apologizing for missing the celebration.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the expecting mommy’s being celebrated tonight. I really wanted to be there but I’m a little caught up”

Latto still hasn’t confirmed whether the rumors are true. Until then, it looks like she’s staying focused on her new project.

Big Mama, One Kid: Latto May Have Welcomed Her First Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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