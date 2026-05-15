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Birthday Bash

Grab The Limited Edition BIRTHDAY BASH XXX JERSEY!

Grab The Limited Edition BIRTHDAY BASH XXX SOCCER JERSEY!

Published on May 15, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Birthday Bash XXX Jersey
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Rep the culture. Rep the city. The commemorative Birthday Bash XXX Soccer Jersey brings 30 years of Birthday Bash and Atlanta culture to life in one clean, bold, iconic piece. Created in partnership with Hot 107.9 and designed by Jo Jo Stephens of Stargazer Jerseys, this limited-edition drop delivers standout style with a premium feel worthy of the moment. From the smooth sublimated design to the embroidered chest logos, every detail is made to celebrate the energy, pride, and legacy of the city. With limited quantities available, this is your chance to own a collectible piece of Birthday Bash history before it’s gone.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR JERSEY NOW!

Features

  • Limited-edition commemorative jersey celebrating 30 years of Birthday Bash and Atlanta culture
  • Created in partnership with Hot 107.9 for an official, city-proud release
  • Designed by Jo Jo Stephens of Stargazer Jerseys
  • Moisture-wicking polyester fabric to help keep you cool and comfortable
  • Sublimated all-over design for bold, lasting color and detail
  • Embroidered chest logos for a premium finish
  • Available in youth and adult sizes for fans across generations
  • Pre-order item shipping approximately 3–4 weeks after the pre-order window closes
  • Limited quantities available — secure yours before the drop sells out

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