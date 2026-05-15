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Drake Drops, Iceman, Maid of Honour & Habibti, X Reacts

Drake Drops Iceman, Maid of Honour & Habibti, Social Media Reacts

Drake pulled a fast one on the industry, dropping Iceman and two surprise drops, Maid of Honour and Habibti.

Published on May 15, 2026
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Drake currently owns the day with the anticipated drop of his ninth studio album, Iceman, releasing as expected on Friday (May 15). What fans didn’t expect from Drake, however, were the releases of his 10th and 11th studio albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti, respectively, and we’ve got reactions from all sides on social media.

All eyes and ears were geared up for Iceman, the upcoming release for Drake kno. The 18-track outing boasts features from past collaborator Future, Molly Santana, and 21 Savage. The 2025 single “What Did I Miss?” is featured on this set.

For Maid of Honour, which features the 6 God’s parents on the album cover, the 2025 single “Which One” with Central Cee shows up on the 14-track drop. The project also features Sexyy Red, Popcaan, and Iconic Savvy.

Habibti, which translates to “my dear” from Arabic, is the shortest of the three at 11 tracks and features from Qendresa, Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy, and PartyNextDoor.

We’ve only listened to Iceman thus far and are doing our skimming of Maid of Honour and Habibti in the midst of this report. Below, we’re sharing reactions from X to Drake dropping Iceman and two additional full-length projects.

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Drake Drops Iceman, Maid of Honour & Habibti, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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