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Kanye Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Amid Antisemitism Comments

Kanye West Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Following Antisemitism Controversy

Kanye West has reportedly entered a new business alliance with an Israeli businessman following years of backlash over his antisemitic comments.

Published on May 15, 2026
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Kanye West has reportedly entered a new business alliance with an Israeli businessman following years of backlash over his antisemitic comments.

After facing heavy criticism for several controversial statements, Ye has publicly attempted to make amends. One of his biggest efforts came when he took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing for his past remarks.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ahead of his upcoming sold-out concert at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Kanye reportedly partnered with Israeli businessman Guy Beser and Blue Stone Productions. Once tickets officially went live, the show reportedly sold more than 70,000 seats.

According to TMZ, Beser’s LinkedIn page identifies him as the founder of Live Nation Israel.

Along with his public apology, the Chicago rapper was also recently spotted visiting the Jewish Human Right Center, where reports claim he spent significant time learning about the history of antisemitism.

Despite Kanye’s attempts to apologize and rebuild relationships, some notable Jewish figures within the entertainment industry reportedly are not ready to forgive him. One respected music executive told TMZ that Ye’s past comments are difficult to move past. 

“Everything Kanye has said and done against the Jewish community is unforgettable, and for many people, deeply hurtful. At the same time, it raises difficult questions about where the industry draws the line between business, entertainment, and accountability.”

Kanye West Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Following Antisemitism Controversy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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