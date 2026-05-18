Demystifying solar contracts: Key insights and tips
Before signing those solar contracts, businesses and homeowners should document all verbal promises, verify system guarantees and warranty terms, and understand how much the total cost should be over time. Getting such details helps prevent being subject to hidden fees and faulty systems you’ll need to cancel.
54% of all new electricity generation added to the U.S grid in 2025 came from solar energy, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Solar panels supply clean energy and can help companies reduce overhead as long as they have a well-installed system from a reputable solar supplier.
What Types of Solar Contracts Are Available?
Businesses and homeowners can own their panel outright or leave ownership with the solar provider.
Options include:
- Leasing
- Cash purchase
- Loan
- Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)
A business should choose a lease or PPA if they prefer to leave panel ownership and maintenance in the hands of the solar panel provider. You pay a fixed monthly rate under a lease for about 20-25 years. The PPA option allows you to pay a set rate per kilowatt-hour related to how much power is produced.
However, non-ownership solar contracts mean your business won’t receive green tax incentives.
What Should Individuals and Businesses Do Before Signing Solar Power Contracts?
A savvy business owner should treat solar contracts with the same due diligence as any other business agreement. That’s why solar agreement tips include verifying the supplier’s credentials and reputation to ensure they have a proper license and insurance. Check references with other local customers and do a highly detailed contract review.
Clarify the financial details from outright purchasing to leasing terms so you’ll understand whether and how much the monthly payment may increase over time. You should also be certain who is responsible for any repairs and maintenance after installation.
When making commercial solar deals, you also want to clarify that the solar company doesn’t have broad access to your commercial property.
You could handle this by specifying in the contract that the solar panel company can only access the property for:
- Necessary structural and electrical analysis
- Specific maintenance
- Installation
The contract should also include “exclusion zones” that the contractors can’t enter.
When Is It Time to Cancel Solar Installation Agreements?
Undergoing business solar cancellation isn’t the same process as with residential contract cancellation, since there are no consumer protection laws for commercial property.
You have grounds for commercial solar cancellation if there has been:
- An outright breach of contract, such as failure to meet agreed-upon timelines
- Use of inferior materials during installation
- Not delivering on high-energy offsets
- Hidden escalating clauses
- Permit problems
Understanding Solar Terms Can Save You a Headache
Companies should take solar contracts seriously and ensure that these business-to-business agreements live up to deliverables, including utility savings and avoidance of hidden fees. Clarify as much as possible in a contract, like specifics about levels of property access, solar panel ownership, and maintenance.
If you have issues with the solar panel contractor, you have the right to seek legal cancellation to protect your interests and company overhead.
Learn more about solar and other clean energy by reviewing more content on our website.