8 Songs Sugar Bear Should Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
Eight Songs We’d Love to See Sugar Bear Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
- Sugar Bear, a go-go music icon, has solidified his status as a top artist over three decades.
- One Voyage Cruise offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Sugar Bear's performance in a celebration of music and community.
- The cruise will raise money for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
When it comes to go-go music, there are a few names we have to add to our favorite list as royalty. And our list wouldn’t be complete if we left E.U.’s (also known as Experience Unlimited) Sugar Bear off that list! With a career spanning over three decades, Sugar Bear has solidified his place as a one of the top go-go artists thats guaranteed to pack out the dance floor. Sugar Bear’s vocals combined with beats that are guaranteed to make your hips move, making him a legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide.
The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to witness Sugar Bear in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.
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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Sugar Bear, and more, enriching experiences, and of course, Bel Biv DeVoe. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com
Here are 8 songs we’d love to see Sugar Bear perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise
“Da Butt”
Released in 1988, from the Spike Lee film School Daze soundtrack. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.
“Buck Wild”
Released in 1989, this song is from their album Livin’ Large.
“Shake Your Thang” Salt N Pepa ft. E.U.
Released in 1988, this song is technically a Salt-N-Pepa song featuring E.U. from the album A Salt with a Deadly Pepa.
“Taste of Your Love”
Released in 1989, this song is off of their “Living Large” album.
“I Confess”
Released in 1990, off their album “Cold Kickin’ It”
“Shake It Like a White Girl”
Released in 1989, off their Livin’ Large album.
“Ain’t Found the Right One Yet”
Released in 1990, from their album “Cold Kickin’ It”
“Peace Gone Away” featuring Lady
Originally released in 1977, this song was re-released in 2022
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Eight Songs We’d Love to See Sugar Bear Perform on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com